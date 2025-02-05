ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Beyonce gets respect at 2025 Grammys, Brad Paisley, Kendrick Lamar, Doechii win big

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The 67th annual Grammys took place on Sunday. The official awards featured 94 categories but only 9 were presented on the live telecast whereas the other 85 were presented in the afternoon. The live telecast was hosted by comedian Trevor Noah for the fifth straight year. This year the Grammys, hosted in Los Angeles, paid tribute to the first responders who helped with the deadly wildfires. The Grammys also encouraged people throughout the awards ceremony to donate to fire relief funds to help the Los Angeles area. Brad Paisley alongside members of the band Dawes who lost their homes in the fires opened the show with a group including Sheryl Crow and John Legend performing a cover of the 1983 hit “I Love L.A.” 20 members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a standing ovation when they appeared onstage.

Beyoncé was one of the biggest stars of the night after finally winning album of the year for Cowboy Carter. In her acceptance speech Beyoncé stated “I just feel very full and very honored,” she said. “It’s been many, many years.”

This year’s Grammys also featured emotional speeches from winners like Chappel Roan and Doechii who both emphasized the change they wanted to see in the industry. Doechii won for best rap album and became only the third black woman to win the category in history. During her acceptance speech, she stated “I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there, that are watching me right now and I want to tell you. Anything is possible,” she went on to say “Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tell you you can’t be here, that you’re too dark or that you’re not smart enough or that you’re too dramatic or you’re too loud. You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are and I am a testimony.” Sabrina Carpenter’s performance and two wins cemented her as one of the industry’s rising stars alongside the winner for best new artist Chapel Roan’s performance of her song “Pink Pony Club.” Kendrick Lamar was one of the biggest artists of the year because his intense rap drama with Drake swept several categories for his song “Not Like Us.” These Grammys featured numerous wins and subs, but centered around the theme of togetherness and advocacy for a better future.