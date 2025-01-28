ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Benefit concert for California wildfires features Billie Eillish, Sting, Joni Mitchell

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

As wildfires in Los Angeles burn into their third week, destroying over 14,000 structures and displacing tens of thousands of people, dozens of celebrities have come together for a benefit concert called FireAid.

The concert, scheduled for January 30th, will take place at two sports venues in Los Angeles. Performers include Billie Eilish, Jelly Roll, Peso Pluma, Joni Mitchell, Sting, Anderson Paak, No Doubt, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, among others.

FireAid will be produced by Shelli Irving and the Azoff family. According to organizers, “Profits will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters.” All proceeds from the concert at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum will go directly to designated beneficiaries.

Many performers have shared information about the event on social media, urging others to find ways to support those devastated by the fires.