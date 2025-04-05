ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Actor Russell Brand charged with rape and assault in the U.K.

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

British police have officially charged Russell Brand with rape and sexual assault following an 18-month investigation that began after four women alleged that they had been assaulted by the comedian. London’s police force said Brand, 50, faces one count of rape, one count of incident assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault. Brand has denied any engagement in “non-consensual” sexual activity.

The alleged offenses involved four women and took place between 1999 and 2005. One took place in the English seaside town of Bournemouth and the other three in the Westminster area of central London. Police have said that the investigation will remain open and have urged anyone with relevant information to contact the London police force. In September 2023, British media outlets and the Sunday Times published claims by four women of sexual assault or rape by Brand. These accusers have not yet been identified.