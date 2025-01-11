ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – 10 deaths as celebrities speak out on California wildfires destroying their homes

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The deadly wildfires in California have destroyed more than 10,000 structures in and around the Los Angeles area. The fires have killed at least 10 people and left many injured and displaced. Among those affected, several celebrities were forced to flee their homes in Pacific Palisades, Hollywood Hills, and Altadena.

Celebrities such as Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Hamill, Mandy Moore, and others have been impacted, with some losing their homes entirely. These fires devastated neighborhoods where the median home value is just below $5 million.

While many celebrities have yet to comment publicly, some have shared their experiences and condolences on social media. Others have used their platforms to encourage donations to support those affected by the fires.