WASHINGTON, DC NEWS – Washington, D.C. sues Amazon for slow deliveries to primarily black zip codes

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Wednesday, the Washington D.C. attorney general issued a statement regarding a lawsuit filed against Amazon. The lawsuit alleges that beginning in mid-2022, Amazon secretly stopped providing its fastest delivery services to customers paying for premium delivery options. Those affected by the lawsuit live in zip codes with predominantly Black populations. In addition, the neighborhoods have continually suffered from the loss of reliable postal services, making them reliant on UPS and the U.S. Postal Service to obtain essential goods.

Amazon maintains that the changes were implemented without discrimination, and instead to protect their drivers from perceived safety concerns. A company spokesperson stated that Amazon is focused on putting “the safety of delivery drivers first.”