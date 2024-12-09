BREAKING NEWS! – NATIONAL NEWS – Luigi Mangione is reportedly charged with first degree murder of United Healthcare CEO

On Monday, ABC News reported that 26-year-old Luigi Mangione has been charged with first degree murder in the fatal shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the streets of New York City.

Mangione, who is a relative of the Mangiones of Maryland, a real estate family with ties to politics in the state. He was also charged with possessing a loaded firearm and “possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of a weapon.” The fake New Jersey driver’s license was allegedly used to move throughout New York and Pennsylvania on a Greyhound bus and reserve a hostel in New York City.

Mangione is a relative of Delegate Nino Mangione, a member of the Maryland Assembly. Nino represents Baltimore County. His family owns the Turf Valley Resort and the Hayfields Country Club both in Maryland.

Mangione is in custody in Pennsylvania and awaiting extradition to New York.