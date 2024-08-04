BREAKING NEWS ALERT! – FDA issues recall of ice cream products due to listeria tests

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Totally Cool, Inc. has voluntarily recalled its Friendly’s Celebration Ice Cream Cake after tests revealed contamination with listeria monocytogenes. Initially recalled in June, the FDA has now classified it as a Class I recall, indicating a high risk of serious health consequences or death. The recall includes products with best-by dates from May 20 to May 28, 2024, and the company is investigating and taking preventive actions to address the contamination.

Listeria can cause severe illness, particularly in vulnerable populations such as pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can appear within two weeks of consuming contaminated food but may also show up as late as 10 weeks. This recall follows another involving millions of pounds of deli meats linked to a multi-state outbreak, which has caused over two dozen illnesses and two deaths. Consumers with questions can contact Totally Cool, Inc. via phone or email during business hours.