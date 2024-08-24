2024 DNC – History doesn’t repeat, but it does rhyme: The 2024 DNC crushes the demons of 1968 DNC

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Photos: Wendy Thompson/DC Spotlight Newspaper

As Democrats gather in Chicago for their national convention, echoes of the 1968 Democratic National Convention linger. The 1968 convention, marked by political chaos, social upheaval, and violent clashes between anti-war protesters and police, casts a shadow over the current gathering. The parallels between then and now are striking, with unexpected political developments, such as an incumbent president bowing out and heightened tensions from international conflicts, adding to the sense of historical déjà vu. However, unlike the division of 1968, today’s Democratic Party shows a rare unity behind Vice President Kamala Harris following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race.

The 1968 DNC is often remembered for how television captured the political turmoil of the time. President Lyndon B. Johnson’s decision not to seek reelection, announced during a live TV broadcast, underscored the growing influence of television on American politics. Johnson later reflected on the power of electronic media, noting that while it had the potential to enhance communication, it also complicated it by reducing complex issues to soundbites. His warnings about the responsibility of broadcasters to maintain integrity and avoid partisanship remain relevant today, as the intersection of media and politics continues to shape public perception. With the exception of minor occurrences with protestors, who were kept in closed quarters to alleviate the possibilities of widespread chaos and damage, the 2024 DNC had few skirmishes and ultimately succeeded in putting the nightmare of 1968 to rest.