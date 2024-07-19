CALENDAR OF EVENTS – 40 Fun Things to Do in the D.C. Metro Area –October/September 2024

September

September 1st 8:00 pm Jodeci The Theater at MGM National Harbor

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD

September 4th 8:00 pm YOUNG MIKO: XOXO Tour The Theater at MGM National Harbor NATIONAL HARBOR, MD

September 5th 8:00 pm An Evening with The Washington Ballet Filene Center – 1551 Trap Road Vienna, VA 22182

September 6th 8:00 pm RuPaul’s Drag Race The Theater at MGM National Harbor NATIONAL HARBOR, MD

September 7th 1:00pm James Baldwin: Go the way your blood beats The Mansion Venue Link 10701 Rockville Pike North Bethesda, MD 20852

September 8th 7:30 pm The Killers 10475 LITTLE PATUXENT PKY, COLUMBIA, MD 21044

September 9th 8:00 pm Rickey Smiley The Theater at MGM National Harbor

September 10th 7:30 pm Squeeze & Boy George

September 11th 8:00pm Tom Jones – Ages & Stages Tour The Theater at MGM National Harbor

September 12th 7:00 pm Kygo World Tour 10475 LITTLE PATUXENT PKY, COLUMBIA, MD 21044

September 14, 2024 8:00 pm PORTER ROBINSON – SMILE! 😀 WORLD TOUR 10475 LITTLE PATUXENT PKY, COLUMBIA, MD 21044

September 28th-29th 11:30am All things go musical festival (2 day pass) 10475 LITTLE PATUXENT PKY, COLUMBIA, MD 21044

September 17th 6:30 pm Meghan Trainor: The Timeless Tour Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA

September 27th 7:30 pm The Marley Brothers: Legacy Tour Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA

September 13th 8:00 pm BSO: And I Love her: The Beatles Reimaged The Music Center Venue Link 5301 Tuckerman Lane North Bethesda, MD 20852

September 19th 8:00 pm Marcus King: Mood Swings The World Tour Warner Theatre 513 13th St NW Washington, DC 20004

September 26th 8:00 pm Lalah Hathaway :Vanta Black Tour Warner Theatre, Washington, DC

September 27th 8:00 pm Herbie Hancock: 2024 North American Fall Tour

September 27th 7:30 pm NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS AND MY MORNING JACKET 10475 LITTLE PATUXENT PKY, COLUMBIA, MD 21044

September 28th 7:00 pm Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons The Theater at MGM National Harbor

September 28th 9:00 pm Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2 World Tour MGM Grand Las Vegas, NV, USA



October

October 1st 8:00 pm LASSO The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, MD

October 4th 8:00 pm Mike Epps The Theater at MGM National Harbor

October 5th 9:00pm All The Feels R&b Tour The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, MD

October 6th 7:00 pm KAYTRANADA – TIMELESS Tour Channel Tres, Sam Gellaitry 10475 LITTLE PATUXENT PARKWAY COLUMBIA, MD 21044

October 8th 6:50 pm Testament & Kreator With Special Guests Possessed The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, MD

October 9th 8:00 pm ANDERSON PAAK & THE FREE NATIONALS 10475 LITTLE PATUXENT PARKWAY COLUMBIA, MD 21044

October 10th 7:30 pm Parker McCollum: Burn It Down Tour The Theater at MGM National Harbor

October 12th 6:00pm The Price Is Right Live The Theater at MGM National Harbor

October 11th 8:00 pm Brad Paisley: Son of the Mountains World Tour The Theater at MGM National Harbor

October 11th 8:00 pm Elle King: Baby Daddy’s Weekend Tour 2024 The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, MD

October 12 th 8:00 pm Tori Kelly – purple skies tour The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, MD

October 18th 8:00 PM Judah & the Lion – The Process Tour The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, MD

October 15th STING 3.0 Theater at MGM National Harbor

October 18th 8:00pm STEVE MARTIN & MARTIN SHORT – The Dukes The Theater at MGM National Harbor

October 19th 8:00 pm Eddie Griffin The Theater at MGM National Harbor

October 21st 8:00 pm Wave To Earth: 0.03 Tour The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, MD

October 22nd 8:00 pm ELYANNA: WOLEDTO TOUR The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, MD

October 24th 8:00 pm Diana Ross – Beautiful Love Performances Legacy Tour The Theater at MGM National Harbor

October 25th 8:00 pm Lorna Shore The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, MD

October 26th 8:00pm Danny Ocean – Reflexa Tour 2024 The Theater at MGM National Harbor