LEGAL ANNOUNCEMENT – Notice of Intent – Renovation Services

E.L. HAYNES PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOL

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ENTER A SOLE SOURCE CONTRACT

RENOVATION SERVICES – HEP Construction

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School will enter into a sole-source contract with HEP Construction. HEP Construction has been working to renovate the flooring in the Elementary School. Since they began the project, additional problem areas have become visible. In order to complete the project in a seamless fashion, and in combination with separate projects undertaken by HEP throughout the year, we may exceed $25,000 with the vendor, but will not exceed $75,000.

If you have questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact our Procurement Officer:

Kristin Yochum

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

kyochum@elhaynes.org