LEGAL ANNOUNCEMENT – Notice of Intent – Flooring

E.L. HAYNES PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOL

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ENTER A SOLE SOURCE CONTRACT

FLOORING – Capital Carpets

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School needs to replace portions of carpets in a number of spaces in our facilities. In order to ensure the correct match to existing flooring, we will work with the original flooring provider, Capital Carpet to complete this project.

These additions may exceed total annual spending of $25,000; but will not exceed annual spending of $50,000.

If you have questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact our Procurement Officer:

Kristin Yochum

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

kyochum@elhaynes.org