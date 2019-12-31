LEGAL ANNOUNCEMENT – Notice of Intent – Development Support – FundED

E.L. HAYNES PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOL

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ENTER A SOLE SOURCE CONTRACT

DEVELOPMENT SUPPORT – FundED

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School will enter into a sole-source contract with FundED Strategies beginning January 6, 2020. E.L. Haynes and FundEd have been working together since August 2019 through December 31, 2019, at which time the school will have paid FundEd $17,500. We initially hired FundEd to support our development office while we re-structured. Because our Sr. Director of Development and Communications will be going on Paternity Leave and we are still searching for a Development Manager, we must extend the FundED contract to April 30, 2020, incurring an additional $17,000 (A total of $34,500). Given FundED’s previous and current working relationship with the school, they are uniquely qualified to continue this partnership in our Sr. Directors’ absence.

If you have questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact our Procurement Officer:

Kristin Yochum

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

kyochum@elhaynes.org