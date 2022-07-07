LEGAL ANNOUNCEMENT – E. L. Haynes Public Charter School – Tutoring Services

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Tutoring Services

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School is accepting proposals to procure We are seeking an experienced tutoring vendor to provide tutoring services for high school math students

Proposals are due via email to Kristin Yochum no later than 5:00 PM on July 15, 2022. We will notify the final vendors of the selection and schedule work to be completed. The RFP with bidding requirements can be obtained by contacting:

Kristin Yochum

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

Phone: 202.667-4446 ext 3504

Email: kyochum@elhaynes.org